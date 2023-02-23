Rise of a new animation hub 

Over the course of time, with the advancement of technology, there have been major developments in the entertainment field as well as changes in audience preference and expectations. In recent years, one particular aspect of the entertainment industry that global audiences are adopting is the animation industry. Animation is known as the art of making inanimate objects appear to move. It is an artistic impulse that long predates the movies. From Disney’s portrayal of magical and musical world to the immersive realism portrayed in Studio Ghibli’s visual storytelling, the animation industry has been thriving for quite some time. On account of the global success of animation, the growing popularity in Bangladesh is certainly creating the pressure on the local industry to reach audience expectations. The rising demand for animation definitely poses the question, where does Bangladesh stand in the animation industry?

Many believe animation means cartoons made for kids, as there have been stereotypes that the majority of the consumers of animation are below 18. But recent surveys show, animated content is popular among all age groups, with the highest viewership among the 18-24 age range. That raises the question - why do people love watching animated content in general? The most common misconception regarding animation is that animation is a genre. In fact, animation is a medium. Let’s think of movies. Movies are a series of moving images that make a story, serving the purpose to move people emotionally, to entertain.

People embrace animated concepts for the same reason they do it for movies. But the advantage of animation is, the finished output could exactly match with how animators envisioned and audience expected. They don't need to worry about whether the stunt will be technically possible or the actors can articulate the mannerisms and body language of their characters. There is not much concern regarding technology being available to produce an amazing scene. Additionally, actors and stuntmen are not in any danger, allowing more possibilities for more interesting and thrilling situations that will keep the audiences entertained.