‘Tomorrow’: What should the future of Bangladesh be?

Climate change is a very serious issue not only in Bangladesh but in the whole world. Environment experts said about 700,000 people in Bangladesh become refugees every year due to the natural disasters which are said to be intensifying with climate change like flash floods, cyclones, storms, increasing incidents of lightning strikes, and landslides due to the rise in global warming. According to the Environmental Justice Foundation, Bangladesh may lose approximately 11% of its land with a projected 50 cm rise in sea level by 2050, affecting an estimated 15 million people living in its low-lying coastal regions.

People in the coastal district of Satkhira are already migrating to different places because of the rising salinity. Spreading into non-coastal areas as well and salinity will likely lead to shortages of drinking water. Salinity mainly affects land and water in coastal areas. With the consequence of climate change, it gradually extends towards inland water and soil. The total amount of salinity-affected land in Bangladesh was 83.3 million hectares in 1973 and in the last 35 years, salinity increased around 26 percent in the country according to the country's Soil Resources Development Institute (SRDI).

If the sea level rises by just 1 meter, 70 percent of the Sundarbans will be destroyed. Sundari trees, one of the most extensively found mangrove species, and our pride, Royal Bengal Tigers, will disappear if the salinity continues to rise.