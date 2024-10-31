Jennifer Lopez to boost Harris at glitzy Las Vegas event

US pop queen Jennifer Lopez is set to campaign for Kamala Harris at a glitzy rally in Las Vegas, the vice president's team announced Tuesday, as the Democrat seeks to turn out Hispanic voters in the home stretch of a nailbitingly close election.

The 55-year-old singer and 'Unstoppable' actress -- J-Lo to her army of fans -- was among a number of stars of Puerto Rican heritage who publicly backed Harris after a speaker at her Republican opponent Donald Trump's weekend rally called the US territory a "floating island of garbage."