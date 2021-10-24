Veteran actor Mahmud Sajjad passes away

He eventually got remission from Covid-19, however, was returned to the ICU once again due to complications following his Covid-19 treatment and had to stay there for 54 days before breathing his last.
Mahmud Sajjad's body will be taken to the premise of the National Theatre Hall, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) at 11am on Monday. He will later be buried at his ancestral home in Mymensingh.
As a film actor, Mahmud Sajjad debuted in "Sangsar," directed by acclaimed director Zahir Raihan. "Jhorer Pakhi" by Khan Ataur Rahman, "Apon Por" and "Chokher Joley" by Aziz Azhar are among his other significant works in cinema.
He joined the theatre group ‘Natyachakra Natyadal’ during his student life, and appeared in well-known plays such as "Let There Be Light" and "Spartacus."
Mahmud Sajjad was a regular face in television drama and serials. His first drama serial was 'Sakal Sandhya'.
KM Khalid, Mahmud Sajjad's younger brother, is the current state minister of cultural affairs. His elder brother, renowned actor M Hamid was the director general of Bangladesh Television (BTV), sister-in-law and popular actor Falguni Hamid was the former Director of Bangladesh Shishu Academy, and his niece, Tonima Hamid, is a well-known television model and actor.
Mahmud Sajjad is survived by his wife Mamtaz Begum, and their two sons Upal and Anjan.