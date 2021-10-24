Veteran actor Mahmud Sajjad passes away

Popular actor Mahmud Sajjad, known as one of the most prominent faces in the Bangladeshi entertainment sphere, passed away around 2:30 pm on Sunday at the age of 73, reports UNB.

This was confirmed by Faisal Hasan, Senior Information Officer of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

The renowned actor was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the capital upon testing positive for Covid-19 on 1 September. He was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition worsened.