Ekushey Padak winning dancer Zeenat Barkatullah no more

Zeenat Barkatullah is survived by two daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.

She was awarded Ekushey Padak, the second highest award for civilians in the country, in 2022.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Zeenat Barkatullah.

In a message of condolence, Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.