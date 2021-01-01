What is our True Beauty?

“True beauty” was writer Yaongyi’s first webtoon and it turned out to be a huge hit, ranking No. 1 on the webtoon charts for a long time. For this reason, fans were looking very forward to seeing this webtoon come to life. A lot of thought and planning was put into the drama as it has a huge fanbase already, so you can imagine the expectation and anticipation for the premiere. Yaongyi said that True Beauty's popularity really surprised her and that she's thankful for the support that she's been receiving. The author explained that she needs to pull an average of four all-nighters a week. That's quite tough, especially since her drawings are really intricate. But look at her now—those sleepless nights paid off! True Beauty's K-drama adaptation is something that Yaongyi is very happy about.

Beautifully drawn and beautifully written, True Beauty is truly a work of art. The characters are well developed and like normal people, have their strengths and weaknesses. Another thing which stands out about this webtoon is the author’s ability to convey emotions through facial expressions, they are natural and life-like. And now, it’s actually happening natural and lively. All in all, True Beauty is an amazing webtoon which you won’t regret reading. But beware! Because you might get addicted to its engaging plot.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the drama recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.573 per cent, with a peak of 3.8 per cent. The drama also recorded average ratings of 4.056 per cent in the Seoul capital region, with a peak of 4.3 per cent. In tvN’s target demographic of 20-to-49-year-olds, the drama recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.1 percent and a peak of 3.3 per cent.