Pooja Sengupta to receive Vietnam President’s 'Friendship Medal'

Pooja Sengupta, artistic director of Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre, is about to be honored with the “Friendship Medal” from the president of Socialist Republic of Vietnam, reports UNB.

“I’m delighted to inform you that the president of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam has awarded you the Friendship Medal for your contribution to promoting the traditional friendship relations between Vietnam and Bangladesh,” said Vietnamese Ambassador in Bangladesh Phan Viet Chien in a letter to Pooja Sengupta.