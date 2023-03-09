PM Hasina hands over National Film Award-2021

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today handed over National Film Award-2021 among the winners in 27 categories, reports BSS.

The premier handed over the awards at a ceremony in city's Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) as chief guest. The information and broadcasting ministry organised the event.

With information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, MP, in the chair, ministry’s secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker delivered welcome address.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on information and broadcasting ministry Hasanul Haq Inu also spoke as special guest, while Doly Jahur spoke on behalf of the award recipients.