Red carpet rolls out as Meril–Prothom Alo awards kick off
Celebrities dazzling in glamorous outfits started walking the red carpet at the 26th edition of the most grandeur event in the country's entertainment industry, the Meril–Prothom Alo awards, kicked off on Friday.
Stars began to buzz at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in the capital’s Agargaon at 5:00 pm as the Meril–Prothom Alo Awards 2024 will be announced today.
Invited guests began entering the auditorium at 4:00 pm, while the main event was set to start at 6:00 pm along with an additional attraction GlamMove.
Actor Afzal Hossain, actresses Dilara Zaman, Bidya Sinha Mim and Tasnia Farin, as well as many others arrived at the event.
Afzal Hossain will host the first segment of the event. The second part will be hosted by Afran Nisho and Tasnia Farin, both of them making their debut as the Meril–Prothom Alo awards hosts.
The award ceremony follows a cultural performance every year.
This year’s event will feature Star Poll Awards, Critics’ Awards, and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Star performers will take the stage in this grand celebration after they had been busy with rehearsals for the past few days.
The Meril–Prothom Alo Awards began in 1999 to recognise the best works in the entertainment industry each year.
The event is invited-only and guests are requested to bring invitation cards to enter the venue.