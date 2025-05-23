Red carpet rolls out as Meril–Prothom Alo awards kick off

Celebrities dazzling in glamorous outfits started walking the red carpet at the 26th edition of the most grandeur event in the country's entertainment industry, the Meril–Prothom Alo awards, kicked off on Friday.

Stars began to buzz at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in the capital’s Agargaon at 5:00 pm as the Meril–Prothom Alo Awards 2024 will be announced today.