Football pitch of tropical forest lost every 5 seconds

Earth lost an area of carbon-absorbing rainforest larger than Switzerland or the Netherlands in 2022, most of it destroyed to make way for cattle and commodity crops, an analysis of satellite data released Tuesday revealed.

That is nearly a football pitch of mature tropical trees felled or burned every five seconds, night and day, and 10 per cent more than the year before, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI).

Tropical forests destroyed last year released 2.7 billion tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, equivalent to the fossil fuel emissions of India, the world's most populous nation, the WRI's Global Forest Watch unit reported.

Brazil accounted for 43 per cent of the loss, with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Bolivia responsible for about 13 and nine per cent, respectively.