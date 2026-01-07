Cold wave
Season’s lowest 6.7°C temperature chills Naogaon’s Badalgachhi
The mercury dipped to 6.7 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi upazila of Naogaon this morning, Wednesday, marking the lowest temperature of the season and leaving Naogaon shivering under a blanket of fog and dew.
The bone-chilling cold, intensified by icy northern winds, has slowed daily life to a crawl as the district reels under a persistent cold wave. Dew continues to drip and dense fog has blanketed the district, reducing visibility to just a few metres. With the sky overcast and the sun absent, normal life in Naogaon has been severely disrupted.
For the past two weeks, residents have been reeling under severe cold, with temperatures fluctuating between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius.
Today, the mercury dropped further, marking the lowest temperature of the season at 6.7 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi upazila. On Tuesday, the same area recorded 11 degrees Celsius.
Hamidul Haque, senior observer of the Badalgachhi weather observation centre, said the moderate cold wave sweeping over the district may persist for several more days.
The biting cold, intensified by chilly winds, has brought public life to a near standstill. Day labourers are facing acute hardship, while most residents avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary. Those compelled to work for their livelihood are suffering immensely.
Roads and highways remain shrouded in fog since early morning, forcing vehicles to move with headlights on. Traffic in town areas has declined sharply, while agricultural activities in the fields have nearly halted.
Cold-stricken and destitute people are seen lighting fires at courtyards, pavements and tea stalls to ward off the freezing weather.
Farmer Samiul Islam of Boalia village in Naogaon sadar told BSS that the cold has become so intense that it feels frightening to go to the fields, yet he must continue despite the hardship.
Auto-rickshaw drivers Salam and Bokkar at Tazer Mor said they often consider staying home due to the severe cold, but are compelled to work for their livelihood. Passengers too are reluctant to venture out.
Swapan Ahmed of Hapania area said the cold intensifies further after evening, with fog and chilly winds multiplying the severity of winter. Surroundings have remained shrouded in fog since dawn. he added.