Season’s lowest 6.7°C temperature chills Naogaon’s Badalgachhi

For the past two weeks, residents have been reeling under severe cold, with temperatures fluctuating between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius.

Today, the mercury dropped further, marking the lowest temperature of the season at 6.7 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi upazila. On Tuesday, the same area recorded 11 degrees Celsius.

Hamidul Haque, senior observer of the Badalgachhi weather observation centre, said the moderate cold wave sweeping over the district may persist for several more days.

The biting cold, intensified by chilly winds, has brought public life to a near standstill. Day labourers are facing acute hardship, while most residents avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary. Those compelled to work for their livelihood are suffering immensely.