Air pollution claims around 1m lives each year in Bangladesh, 4 South Asian countries: WB

The Indo-Gangetic Plains and Himalayan Foothills (IGP-HF) region of South Asia records the highest levels of air pollution globally. Air pollution across the IGP-HF has reached critical levels, threatening health and productivity for nearly one billion people.

The IGP-HF region encompasses Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan.

Around one million people die prematurely each year from exposure to polluted air. Cardiovascular and respiratory diseases have become leading causes of illness and death, average life expectancy in the IGP-HF region is shortened by more than three years.