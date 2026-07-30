Shakti Foundation , MTB inaugurate Dhaka’s second Miyawaki forest

Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women, in partnership with Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and with the support of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), inaugurated Dhaka’s second Miyawaki urban forest at Uttara Sector-17 lakeside, reports a press release.

The inauguration was held on 28 July 2026, in observance of World Nature Conservation Day. Using the Miyawaki afforestation method, the initiative seeks to restore urban green spaces and create a healthier, more climate-resilient city.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Md Riazul Islam, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), as the chief guest.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, attended as the special guest, while the ceremony was chaired by Imran Ahmed, deputy executive director of Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women.