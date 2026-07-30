Shakti Foundation , MTB inaugurate Dhaka’s second Miyawaki forest
Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women, in partnership with Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and with the support of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), inaugurated Dhaka’s second Miyawaki urban forest at Uttara Sector-17 lakeside, reports a press release.
The inauguration was held on 28 July 2026, in observance of World Nature Conservation Day. Using the Miyawaki afforestation method, the initiative seeks to restore urban green spaces and create a healthier, more climate-resilient city.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by Md Riazul Islam, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), as the chief guest.
Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, attended as the special guest, while the ceremony was chaired by Imran Ahmed, deputy executive director of Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women.
In his address, the Chief Guest, Md Riazul Islam, chairman of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), emphasised on the vital role of urban forests in building a greener and more climate-resilient Dhaka.
He called upon communities, financial institutions, and other stakeholders to take collective ownership of such initiatives and work together to ensure their long-term care and sustainability.
He said, "I sincerely thank Shakti Foundation for undertaking this important initiative and supporting RAJUK in fulfilling its commitment to creating a greener and livable Dhaka."
Representing the private sector, the Special Guest, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & chief executive officer of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, emphasised the importance of restoring green spaces in rapidly urbanising cities.
Reflecting on his childhood memories of Dhaka, he said, "When I was growing up, Dhaka was much greener, with open spaces and trees that made the city more livable. As our cities continue to expand, initiatives like this Miyawaki Urban Forest remind us that development and environmental conservation must go hand in hand.”
On behalf of the implementing partner, Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women and chair of the event, Imran Ahmed, deputy executive director, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to integrating climate action with sustainable resources and initiatives, expressed that, “Planting trees is only the beginning, the greater responsibility is to nurture them. From our experience, we know that if these trees are properly cared for during their first two years, they can grow into thriving forests that will benefit communities and the environment for generations to come.”
Also present at the event were Mohammad Bashirul Haque Bhuiyan, member (Planning), RAJUK; Md Muzaffar Uddin, chief engineer (Projects & Design), RAJUK, Md Aminur Rahman, chief engineer (Implementation), RAJUK, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, deputy managing director & head of Wholesale Banking Division, Mutual Trust Bank PLC; Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge, Turag model police station, Dhaka Metropolitan Police and other distinguished representatives from the government, development sector, law enforcement, and the banking industry.
Spread across 2,285 square metres, the Miyawaki forest features 6,100 trees representing 93 native fruit, flower, and medicinal species.
The project reflects a shared commitment by government, the private sector, and development partners to advancing nature-based solutions that enhance climate resilience and improve the quality of urban life.