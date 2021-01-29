200 turtles recovered from bus in Magura

Police recovered 200 turtles, packed inside four sacks in the luggage box of a local bus in Magura on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

It was unclear who was smuggling the turtles.

Magura sadar police said acting on a tip-off they searched Moheshpur-bound ‘Mamun Paribahan’ on Dhaka road and rescued the turtles.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tareq Al Mehedi said a general diary has been lodged in this connection.

Police say they are handing over the turtles to the forestry department officials of Khulna district.

Nirmal Kumar Paul, a forestry officer of Khulna, said the turtles will be released in some sanctuaries.