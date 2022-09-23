Nearly 200 pilot whales perish on Australian beach

About 200 pilot whales have perished after being stranded on an exposed, surf-swept beach on the rugged west coast of Tasmania, Australian rescuers said Thursday.

Just 35 of the approximately 230 whales discovered on the beach the day before were still alive, the state's wildlife service operations manager, Brendon Clark, told journalists at the scene.

Aerial images have revealed dozens of glossy, black mammals strewn across Ocean Beach, stuck on the waterline where the frigid southern ocean meets the sand.

"We have got about 35 surviving animals out on the beach and the primary focus this morning will be on the rescue and release of these animals," said Clark, who is managing the incident.