Canada’s far north speeds up evacuations as fire nears main city

The nearest evacuation center is 1,150 kilometers (700 miles) away, in Alberta, where several sites have been set up.

“We’re going to keep going until we have the population of Yellowknife out,” emergency services official Jennifer Young told a briefing.

Air Canada pilot Chad Blewett, who flew one of the first relief flights out of the lakeside city, told public broadcaster CBC that Yellowknife “is pretty empty already.”

The stragglers, he said, were mostly essential workers “building fire breaks and working with airlines (to facilitate evacuations).”

Crews have scrambled to erect defenses as the flames approach Yellowknife, while water bombers have been seen flying low over the city.

Strong winds over the next two days will send the fire, already within just a few kilometers of the city’s perimeter, “in directions we don’t want,” Northwest Territories’ fire information officer Mike Westwick said late Thursday.

Several military aircraft have already been dispatched, along with more than 120 soldiers to help beat back the flames.