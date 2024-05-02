BMD releases one month climate outlook for May

The forecast says that the amount of rainfall is likely to remain normal in May. One to three mild and medium heatwaves and one to two severe heatwaves would sweep over parts of the country.

The days’ temperature in May would be a bit higher than normal, says the meteorological office.

Heatwaves swept over nearly 80 per cent of the area of the country in April this year. Such unbroken and expansive heatwaves were not seen in the country in the last 76 years, said the met office.

But the temperature in May would be a bit less than April, said BMD director Md Azizur Rahman.