BMD releases one month climate outlook for May
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday released a one month outlook for the climate of May.
The outlook, signed by BMD director Md Azizur Rahman, forecasted about heatwaves, hot days, rainfall, depression and storm and other weather-related incidents.
The forecast says that the amount of rainfall is likely to remain normal in May. One to three mild and medium heatwaves and one to two severe heatwaves would sweep over parts of the country.
The days’ temperature in May would be a bit higher than normal, says the meteorological office.
Heatwaves swept over nearly 80 per cent of the area of the country in April this year. Such unbroken and expansive heatwaves were not seen in the country in the last 76 years, said the met office.
But the temperature in May would be a bit less than April, said BMD director Md Azizur Rahman.
Speaking to Prothom Alo Thursday, he predicted that though the amount of rainfall would remain normal, the temperature is likely to rise slightly than the average temperature. “But the temperature would not be like the just concluded month of April and the heatwaves would not prolong,” he asserted.
The BMD forecasted that three to five mild nor’wester could hit in May while two to three thunderstorms and medium to strong nor’wester and hails could be experienced this month.
The meteorological office also forecasted that one to two depressions would form in the Bay of Bengal this month. One of them could intensify into a cyclonic storm in the middle of the month, according to the one month climate outlook.
Waters in the rivers of the north and northeastern part, including the haor regions and Sylhet, of the country could rise fast, crossing the danger limit in a few areas.
The normal amount of rainfall in May is 277.3 millimetres.
The country experienced 81 per cent less rainfall in the just concluded April while Dhaka city saw 91 per cent less rain in the month.
No rain was seen in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions in April.