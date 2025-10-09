Dhaka sees 3 hours of heavy rain, how long will the downpour continue?

The sky over the capital was overcast with clouds from early morning today, Thursday. Around 8:45 am, it started raining and continued for at least half an hour.

Today is the last working day of the week, and the rain started just when city dwellers were on their way to office and other destinations, causing widespread suffering. At the time of writing this report around 10:15 am, the rain had eased but the sky still remained heavily clouded.