Water is a common good not a commodity: UN Experts

Water should be managed as a common good not a commodity, UN experts said on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

The experts urged the states to ensure that human rights and water defenders be placed at the core of the discussions during the first UN conference focusing on water in nearly five decades.

“The human rights to water and sanitation are clear illustrations of the indivisibility, interrelatedness and interdependency of human rights and are vital for achieving an adequate standard of living,” said the UN experts in a statement issued ahead of the UN 2023 Water Conference (March 22-24).

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will lead Bangladesh delegation at the UN Water Conference.