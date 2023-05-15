7 plant species go extinct

The discussants said that a survey of the remaining 3,000 plant species of the country will be completed to have a clear idea of the condition of such species. This list will be updated from time to time. Recommendations are also made regarding the proper implementation of existing laws and regulations for the protection of endangered plant species.

The original article with the final results was jointly presented by the member of the survey team, professor. Md. Oliur Rahman and Professor Saleh Ahammad Khan.

Professor Saleh Ahammad Khan told Prothom Alo, "Most of the plants in the country are useful to us in one way or the other. They also contribute to our country's biodiversity. Earlier, we lost many types of plants due to urbanisation and agriculture. We must take initiatives to preserve these endangered species.”

According to IUCN Bangladesh, there are about 500,000 species of flowering plants in the world. Of these, about 295,000 plants have been identified by Kew Herbarium, the largest herbarium in the UK. According to the Bangladesh National Herbarium, the country had 3,840 plant species as of 2019. However, 10 more plant species were discovered later.

