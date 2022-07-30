Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'

Dhaka has of late seen a significant improvement in its air quality due to pre-monsoon showers in different parts of the country, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 59 at 9.30am on Wednesday, the metropolis ranked 42nd in the list of world cities with the worst air quality. Dhaka's AQI was categorised as 'moderate'.

The UAE's Dubai, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and China's Wuhan occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 408, 294 and 170, respectively.