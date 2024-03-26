Rain with gusty wind likely over country
Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over the country’s five divisions and one or two places over rest three divisions including the northern regions in the next 24 hours begins from 9:00am Tuesday.
“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places,” according to a met office release.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.
Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal lowlies over the South Bay.
Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 34.8 degree Celsius at Mongla and today’s minimum temperature 17.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Sayedpur, Tetulia and Dimla respectively.
Country’s maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 63 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet.
The sun sets at 06.12 pm today and rises at 05.55 am tomorrow in the capital.