Rain with gusty wind likely over country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over the country’s five divisions and one or two places over rest three divisions including the northern regions in the next 24 hours begins from 9:00am Tuesday.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places,” according to a met office release.