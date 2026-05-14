Community-managed forests flourish amid hill deforestation in CHT

On a morning in late Chaitra, we arrived at Beganachhari village. The heat of the morning sun had already crept up. After crossing a stretch of flat paddy fields and moving closer to the forest, a cool breeze welcomed us. Dense trees and bamboo groves almost completely hid the sky. Bamboo leaves swayed in the wind. The call of birds and the familiar sound of lizards reached our ears. Large stones made the paths difficult to traverse. Even in this dry season, moss had formed on the stones due to the constant flow of a stream.

Human footprints were clearly visible on the stones. Inexperienced feet would occasionally slip on this path, but Kaloboron Chakma and Mamata Rani Chakma walked with ease. For them, this path was familiar. Likewise, the flowing stream of Beganachhari is nothing unusual for them even in this dry season. Yet, in nearby Shubhalong waterfall—one of the major tourist attractions—there was not a drop of water. We also saw disappointed faces of tourists. How can Beganachhari maintain its flow when Shubhalong, only 10 kilometers away, is dry?

From our forest journey companion, jhum cultivator Kalpa Ranjan Chakma, we learned that the water of this stream comes from the hill forests. The nearly seventy-year-old Kalpa Ranjan said, “I have never seen Beganachhari without water. There is water because there is forest. Tree roots retain water.”

From Rangamati town in the hill district, one must cross Kaptai Lake and the old Karnaphuli River to reach this riverside village of Barkal upazila—Beganachhari. Here lies a different kind of forest, closely connected with the stream. Forest, stream, and the nearly hundred households dependent on them—Beganachhari is a unique interaction among these three elements.

Such “different kinds” of forests exist in the Chittagong Hill Tracts by the hundreds. They are known by various names: village forests, mouza reserved forests, reserved areas, VCFs (Village Common Forests). These forests are found across all three hill districts—Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban.