Jashore records season’s highest temperature at 43.8° Celsius

Capital Dhaka experienced 40.5 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday.

Apart from this, Chuadanga recorded Tuesday’s temperature at 43.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in nearly 36 years in the district.

Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga weather observatory, said it is the highest temperature recorded in Chuadanga since the official opening of the weather observatory in the district on 12 December 1988.

“There is no possibility of rainfall in the next two days and the temperature may rise or remain unchanged further in Chuadanga, " he added.