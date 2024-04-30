Jashore records season’s highest temperature at 43.8° Celsius
The year’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Tuesday as a mild to very severe heatwave has been sweeping over the country.
Md Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the country’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore today.
Capital Dhaka experienced 40.5 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday.
Apart from this, Chuadanga recorded Tuesday’s temperature at 43.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in nearly 36 years in the district.
Jaminur Rahman, in-charge of Chuadanga weather observatory, said it is the highest temperature recorded in Chuadanga since the official opening of the weather observatory in the district on 12 December 1988.
“There is no possibility of rainfall in the next two days and the temperature may rise or remain unchanged further in Chuadanga, " he added.
In 2005, Chuadanga experienced 43 degrees Celsius temperature while in 2014, it saw 43.2 degrees Celsius temperature.
On Monday, Chuadanga experienced the hottest day in the country with a record of 43 degrees Celsius temperature.
In 1972, Bangladesh recorded its highest temperature at 45.1 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi.
Meanwhile, at least 10 people died from sun and heat strokes amid the countrywide heatwave situation in eight days till Monday that has been prevailing for 30 days.
The Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room (HEOC & CR) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the deaths.
Besides, five people died from heat strokes in Nilphamari and Natore districts on Tuesday.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday said Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi have been experiencing extreme hot weather with a ‘very severe’ heatwave sweeping the districts.
According to the regular bulletin of the meteorological office, “Very severe heatwaves are sweeping Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi and severe heatwaves are scorching Dhaka division and parts of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.”
Besides, a mild to moderate heatwave is lashing Barishal, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and Mymensingh district and it may continue.