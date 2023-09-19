New York's annual Climate Week is underway, bringing together activists, politicians and business leaders for hundreds of events aimed at addressing the planetary crisis.

But the bright lights that give the "city that never sleeps" its iconic glow have long been a source of frustration for campaigners, something at odds with the spirit of conservation embodied by the yearly summit, which takes place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"We have a long way to go until a brightly lit city is seen for what it is, which is just an egregious waste of energy -- and something that's having a direct impact on the natural world," Ruskin Hartley, director of the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), told AFP.

According to US Department of Energy figures, outdoor lighting in the United States consumes enough energy annually to power 35 million homes. At any given time, only one percent of artificial light reaches human eyes, the department says.