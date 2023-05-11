Mocha intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: BMD

"It is likely to move in a northerly direction till tomorrow morning (12 may 2023) and intensify further. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards," it added.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 110 kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain high near the cyclone centre.

The met office asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to keep hoisted distant warning signal no two.

All fishing boats and trawllers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They have also been advised not to venture into the deep sea.