Cyclone Remal: Vast swathes of Sundarbans under water due to tidal surge

It was seen during a visit to the Baleshwar river bank area of ​​Southkhali Union of Sharankhola upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon, that due to strong waves, CC blocks collapsed in several spots of the embankment. The local people, however, are not considering the collapse of CC blocks in Bagi, Gabtala, Bablatala, Dakshin Southkhali areas as any big risk because of the dam in this area which was destroyed by Sidr.

Though people were not shifting to the shelters that much during the day, they started going to the shelters before the evening. Ekram Sardar of Chila area by the Pashur river in Mongla said, “The wind is slowly increasing with the rain. What to do with children? We don’t have a good house. I don’t know what will happen in the storm.”

According to district administration sources, 359 cyclone shelters with a capacity to shelter 200,000 people, were ready in Bagerhat. Sufficient dry food and water have been arranged for them.

Deputy commissioner Moha. Khalid Hossain told Prothom Alo over the phone at 7:30 pm on Sunday that there is not much rain in Sharankhola. However, strong winds are blowing in the Mongla area. Gusty wind is flowing in Morelganj too. As of now, about 50,000 people arrived at the shelter centres. Necessary preparations have been made for them, he added.