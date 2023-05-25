Exploring sustainable Paris

From Eiffel Tower selfies to walks in Montmartre, there are many reasons Paris is one of the most-visited cities in the world. Tourists can’t get enough of the Louvre museum, the Arc de Triomphe or Notre-Dame Cathedral.

But there is another, less-chic facet of the French capital that cannot be overlooked: Congested boulevards, street noise and trash. Such unpleasant realities are a thorn in the side of many Parisians.

Fortunately, there are an increasing number of sustainable initiatives in the city which aim to combat this — from industrial areas turned into parks to apps that promote walking instead of tourist buses.