Endangered mammals: A struggle for survival without forests

In South Asia, the distribution of this Langur is largely confined to the region between the Ganges River and the Brahmaputra River. Beyond Bangladesh, they are found in various states of India and also in Nepal. In India, they inhabit not only areas near human settlements but also several forested regions.

In Keshabpur and Monirampur, these langurs have lived alongside human settlements for generations. According to an 1867 Delhi Gazette account, a Hindu pilgrim once settled along the banks of the Jalangi River with a pair of langurs. It is believed that today’s populations in these areas descended from that pair. The Jalangi River originates from the Padma in Murshidabad and flows into the Bhagirathi River—roughly 200 kilometres from Jashore.

During a past research visit to Keshabpur, I observed that although food and habitat are scarce, conflict between locals and langurs remains relatively limited. Despite occasional damage to crops and fruits, a degree of compassion towards the animals still persists among residents.