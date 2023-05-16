Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions

The meteorological office has predicted rain or thunder showers in parts of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours from 9:00am on Tuesday, UNB reports.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions,” said the meteorological office bulletin.