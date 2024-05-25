Danger signal 7 for Payra, Mongla ports as deep depression intensifies into cyclone ‘Remal’
Maritime ports Payra and Mongla have been advised to hoist danger signal No 7 while Cox's Bazar and Chattogram ports have been asked to hoist danger signal No 6 as the deep depression intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Remal' over northwest bay.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its special weather bulletin today, Saturday.
Under its influence, maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjacent coastal areas may experience squally weather conditions, said the bulletin.
All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to seek immediate shelter to avoid the hazardous conditions.
The cyclonic storm Remal was centered about 455 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 400 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 405 kms south of Mongla port and 365 kms south of Payra port at 6:00pm today.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls, said the bulletin.
The low lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Lakshmipur, Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge of 3-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide, the bulletin reads.
Under the influence of the cyclone Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, reads the special weather bulletin signed by meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.