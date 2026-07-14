Bright skies over Dhaka; will it rain today?

Residents of the capital have seen the sun after nearly six days. The sky over Dhaka has remained bright since Tuesday morning, while sunshine has also appeared in many other parts of the country.

With the rain easing, temperatures have risen sharply. The temperature across the country could increase by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius today, Tuesday.

However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has also forecast a possibility of rain returning to the capital by this afternoon.