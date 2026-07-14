Bright skies over Dhaka; will it rain today?
Residents of the capital have seen the sun after nearly six days. The sky over Dhaka has remained bright since Tuesday morning, while sunshine has also appeared in many other parts of the country.
With the rain easing, temperatures have risen sharply. The temperature across the country could increase by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius today, Tuesday.
However, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has also forecast a possibility of rain returning to the capital by this afternoon.
Rainfall began across Bangladesh on 5 July following an earlier heatwave. The rain first affected the Chattogram Division due to the formation of a low-pressure system.
Two days later, rainfall reached the capital. Heavy downpours subsequently triggered flooding in at least 11 districts. Dhaka recorded the country's highest rainfall on Sunday, with 175 millimetres.
Rain continued throughout Monday, although the sky began to clear in the afternoon before light drizzle returned in the evening.
Although clouds remain over the capital this morning, there has been abundant sunshine, causing temperatures to rise. The temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius at 6:00 am and increased to 29 degrees Celsius by 8:00 am.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning, "Temperatures may rise by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius today. This is likely to occur not only in the capital but also in different parts of the country."
Clouds remain over the capital today. In its weather forecast issued at 7:00 am for the following six hours, the BMD indicated a possibility of rain in Dhaka and its surrounding areas.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said, "If it rains in the capital, it is likely to occur around midday, not before then. Even if it does rain, it may not be heavy. Heavy rainfall is more likely in several places in the northern region of the country. Elsewhere, rainfall is expected to be scattered."
Referring to the humid conditions, the meteorologist said, "There is a high amount of water vapour in the atmosphere, but not enough to produce rainfall at present. If it becomes more concentrated, rain may occur. The high level of water vapour is making the heat feel more intense."
Meteorologists have forecast that at least two more low-pressure systems could develop during the remainder of this month. The first is expected on Thursday, followed by another around 24 July. However, they believe these systems are unlikely to produce rainfall on the scale experienced over the past seven days.