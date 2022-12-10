Sea cows, abalone, pillar coral now threatened with extinction

Dugongs -- large herbivorous marine mammals commonly known as "sea cows" -- are now threatened with extinction, according to an official list updated Friday.

These gentle cousins of the manatee graze on seagrass in shallow coastal waters, and are an important source of ecotourism in their tropical habitats.

Despite their moniker, they are more closely related to elephants than to cows.

Dugong populations in East Africa and New Caledonia have now entered the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List as "critically endangered" and "endangered," respectively.

Globally, the species remains classified as "vulnerable."