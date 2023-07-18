Women empowered by turning waste to wealth

It was quite a bold statement at a global event like WTTC, a venue where there was ample scope to promote an important sector like tourism, that opens the doors to foreign exchange.

While Rwanda has managed to break away from the plastic cycle, many countries have been unable to do so. We are on that list. We are continuously manufacturing and using single-use plastic products. There is an open and unregulated use of polythene in the markets.

It is not that there are no initiatives to halt this. But these efforts have not been strong enough to break away from this cycle. And so the ominous threat of water, land and air pollution remain. The more this can be reduced, the better.

There are persons who have come up with certain innovative alternatives to tackle the issue. Fibre is being produced from plastic. That fibre is being used to make clothes, shoes and accessories. Such initiatives have appeared in Bangladesh too, albeit in a scattered manner.

While it may not be a massive undertaking, there is an effort that catches attention. This is the Waste to Wealth project. This basic premise is to transform waste into wealth, in order to prevent pollution in the cities and its outskirts.