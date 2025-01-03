Earthquake originating in Myanmar jolts Dhaka, other parts of country
Different parts of the country including capital Dhaka and north-eastern Sylhet were jolted from an earthquake today, Friday morning. The earthquake originated in neighbouring Myanmar, reports sources of the meteorological department.
Officer in-charge at the earthquake monitoring and research centre of the meteorological department Rubayet Kabir told Prothom Alo today that an earthquake jolted different parts of the country including the capital at 10:32 am this morning. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5 on the Richter scale.
Meteorologist Rubayet Kabir said that the earthquake originated in a place called Homalin located in Myanmar that is 482 kilometres apart from Dhaka. Capital Dhaka, north-eastern Sylhet and some surroundings areas were jolted from the effects of it, he added.