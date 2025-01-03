Cold wave hits six areas, fog likely to continue
Dense fog is prevails in most parts of the country on Friday too. The entire capital is covered in dense fog on Friday morning like Thursday. The temperature has fallen further.
Meanwhile, a cold wave is sweeping over in at least six places across the country. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the dense fog is likely to remain throughout the day.
There have been reports of dense fog all over the country since 31 December. The temperature has also been falling since then. A dense fog has been prevailing in the capital and a few other places since 31 December.
The temperature in the capital today is the same as yesterday, 13.8 degrees Celsius. However, the feeling of cold has increased a lot as the sun has not risen since yesterday.
There was such dense fog in the northern parts of the country that vehicles had turn on their headlights.
BMD meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo there is little chance of fog to clear today. The temperature is likely to rise a little from Saturday.
Meanwhile, a cold wave started to sweep over several places across the country amidst dense fog. The country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8.5 degree Celsius in Tentulia of Panchagarh. The temperature was recorded at 9.5 degree Celsius in Rajarhat of Kurigram. Besides, the temperature was recorded at 9.6 degree Celsius in Kushtia, 9.8 degree Celsius in Rajhshahi, 8.5 degree Celsius in Badalgachhi of Naogaon.
The BMD weather bulletin says a moderate to dense fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue at places till noon. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to dense fog.