Cold wave hits six areas, fog likely to continue

Dense fog is prevails in most parts of the country on Friday too. The entire capital is covered in dense fog on Friday morning like Thursday. The temperature has fallen further.

Meanwhile, a cold wave is sweeping over in at least six places across the country. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the dense fog is likely to remain throughout the day.

There have been reports of dense fog all over the country since 31 December. The temperature has also been falling since then. A dense fog has been prevailing in the capital and a few other places since 31 December.

The temperature in the capital today is the same as yesterday, 13.8 degrees Celsius. However, the feeling of cold has increased a lot as the sun has not risen since yesterday.