Heatwave to continue in 5 divisions: Met office
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today, Thursday said the ongoing heatwave sweeping over the country will continue.
A Met office bulletin issued this morning said, "Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna & Barishal divisions and the districts of Chandpur, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria and it may continue."
Besides, the BMD forecasted rain in different parts of the country in next 24 hours commencing 9 am.
It also predicted that light to moderate rain/thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind and lightning flashes would occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna & Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.
Day temperature may fall slightly over northeastern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist, the bulletin said.
The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 38.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur under Rangpur division, while today, Thursday's minimum temperature was 23.5 degree Celsius in Sylhet.
The sun sets at 6.43 pm today, Thursday and rises at 5.11 am tomorrow, Friday in Dhaka.