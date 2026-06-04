Heatwave to continue in 5 divisions: Met office

Besides, the BMD forecasted rain in different parts of the country in next 24 hours commencing 9 am.

It also predicted that light to moderate rain/thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind and lightning flashes would occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna & Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.