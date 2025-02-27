National symposium discusses disaster risk financing, anticipatory actions
Humanitarian leaders, researchers, and donors joined a national symposium on disaster risk financing at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday (26 February), hosted by Start Network.
The programme – Ahead of the storm: Research and insights on disaster risk financing and anticipatory action – facilitated discussions on disaster preparedness, rapid response, and innovative funding mechanisms for emergencies by the key humanitarian sector actors, according to a press release.
In his speech as the chief guest, Ahmadul Haque, additional secretary and director of the cyclone preparedness programme (CPP) under the disaster management and relief ministry, emphasised the importance of effective disaster response.
“While there were limitations in our early warning systems—whether in forecasting accuracy, communication reach, or public responsiveness—our ability to effectively manage the cyclone proves one thing: strong preparedness and rapid response save lives,” he stated.
Other guests included Matilda Svensson, coordinator of humanitarian and development assistance at the embassy of Sweden; Mark Lindberg, programme director for disaster relief and recovery at Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies; and Kaisar Rizvi, co-chair of Start Bangladesh.
A key highlight of the symposium was the launch of research findings from Start Bangladesh’s study on anticipatory action before Cyclone Remal. The study, titled as Cyclone Remal: Examining Risk Layering and Cost Effectiveness through Start Ready, Start Fund Anticipation, and Start Fund Response, underscored the effectiveness of preemptive actions.
According to the study, embankment repairs helped protect assets and livelihoods worth nearly $5.86 million. A modest investment of $902 in embankment repairs, supported by Start Bangladesh, facilitated substantial cost savings for households and the wider community.
Addressing financial constraints in disaster response, Mark Lindberg underscored the importance of donor trust in humanitarian operations. “At this stage, we need to build trust between donors, implementing agencies, and other stakeholders. Trust is a powerful tool for communication and coordination when supporting disaster-affected communities.”
Discussions followed on the coordination of humanitarian organizations during disaster response. Start Fund introduced One District, One List—a vulnerable household database covering 129,117 families across 13 districts—developed collaboratively by Start Bangladesh members to enhance response efficiency and reduce duplication.
A panel discussion featured Aleyda Valdes, humanitarian advisor at UNRCO; Alicia Fairfield, programme officer for disaster relief and recovery at Margaret A; Cargill Philanthropies; Sebastian Rozario, chair, Localization Technical Working Group and executive director, Caritas; and Shahjahan Saju, coordinator, Anticipatory Action Technical Working Group.