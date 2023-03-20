California's desert farmers defend their river rights

The land here has always been fertile, but it's always been dry.

The pioneers who forged the West realized that with its permanent sunshine, Imperial Valley could produce crops year-round to feed a growing population, as long as they could keep the fields watered.

Their solution was to build an 80-mile (130-kilometer) canal from the Colorado River, positioning themselves at the head of the queue for the rights to that river.

An agreement hashed out over a century ago allows Imperial Valley farmers to use 3.1 million acre-feet of water every year -- about 70 per cent of all the water California is allowed to take.

An acre-foot refers to an acre covered in water a foot deep, which equals some 326,000 gallons (1.23 million liters) or about half an Olympic-size swimming pool.

But as human-caused climate change worsens a drought that has now lasted more than two decades, the river is struggling to keep up with demand.

The 40 million people in the West who rely on it, including in some of America's biggest cities, are being told they need to cut back.

Residents of Los Angeles last year faced fines for watering their gardens too often, and are urged to take only short showers instead of baths.

The predicament has pitted suburban homeowners surveying their brown lawns against nearby farmers.

"As the largest water user on the river, we become a target because it becomes an easy solution," says Tina Shields of the Imperial County Irrigation District.

"We're not going to sacrifice our community for urban sprawl and urban development and other areas."

In any case, says Shields, many of the people who complain about farmers using water are happy to fill their refrigerators with the food they produce.

"We grow a half million acres a year of crops that feed our nation and other nations as well. So it's critical to our community and our economy in particular."