69 invasive species of plants and animals threaten native species

Sharif-e-Mukul, a senior research fellow at the Sunshine Coast University in Australia, said, “Separate researches have been done on different species of plants and animals in Bangladesh. We have evaluated these studies and presented an overall list and diagram. In order to meet the sustainable development goals and maintain the natural balance of Bangladesh, we need to know which species of trees and animals are harmful to our country's ecosystem. '

According to the report on the threat of the invasive species in Bangladesh, two species of ants, tilapia, African catfish and grass carp have become too aggressive. The native small fish cannot survive in open and closed reservoirs due to these fish.

In Bangladesh, herbaceous trees were brought mainly for beautification during the British colonial rule. Similarly, water hyacinth was brought from Brazil. Other harmful plants including Assam vine were brought in the same manner.

In the 80's, rapidly growing trees, including acacia and mahogany, were brought here from Australia and Africa as part of social afforestation and tree plantation programmes. These trees became popular in Bangladesh due to the timber price and fast growth. The common people in the villages too planted these trees on their land. They were prioritised in various programmes including tree plantation programmes along both sides of the roads.