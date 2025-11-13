22 coastal cities in dire strait

Economic condition: Nazem Uddin of Char Fesson in Bhola drives a battery-run rickshaw on a busy road in Barishal city. Once, his family lived off farming and river fishing. But when the Meghna’s erosion devoured his land, he moved to the city in search of livelihood. His wife and children still live in the village, while Nazem stays in a slum mess in Barishal city with 15 other rickshaw drivers. The government’s new poverty map shows that the highest poverty rates in the country are now in the coastal Barishal division.

The number of battery-run rickshaws in Barishal city is rising every day, increasing traffic congestion and civic suffering. Five years ago, there were at most 5,000 such rickshaws; now the number has exceeded 15,000. Most of the drivers are working-class people from coastal districts like Bhola, Patuakhali, and Jhalakathi.

Thus, poverty in areas like Barishal and Khulna is increasing day by day. Dipankar Roy, joint secretary of the Statistics and Data Management Division of the Planning Ministry, told Prothom Alo, “We observe poverty in terms of consumption, migration, and unemployment. The recurring disasters in coastal regions could be a cause for worsening poverty conditions.”

Salinity and drinking water crisis: Due to salinity in soil and water, the availability of drinking water is decreasing, cultivable land is being damaged, and many fish species are disappearing. Because of excessive salinity, many farmers have left agriculture and taken up shrimp farming. With cultivable land shrinking, many have turned to construction work, which is not a year-round occupation.

The study mentions that in Paikgacha, Chalna, and Morelganj, intrusion of saltwater into groundwater has created a drinking water crisis. In Bagerhat Sadar, some water is supplied, but it is not enough to meet demand. The lack of safe water has also increased the spread of waterborne diseases. People in Chalna and Morelganj collect water from distant ponds—during summer, they have to walk 2–3 kilometers. The absence of well-maintained ponds in rural areas is worsening the crisis.

The salinity levels in rivers of the Khulna coastal region are rising rapidly. Normally, water with salinity over 5 dS/m becomes unsuitable for irrigation. But according to a survey by the Soil Resources Development Institute, in April last year, salinity in Koyra Canal water was 42.9 dS/m—almost equal to seawater (50 dS/m). Salinity in the Rupsha River was 23.7 (up from 18.56 in 2023), in the Shibsha River of Paikgacha 35.9 (up from 26.64), in Mongla’s Pashur River 33.3, and in Bagerhat’s Daratana 22.8 dS/m.

Soil salinity has also reached alarming levels. In March this year, salinity was recorded at 5.97 in Gutudia, Dumuria; 5.84 in Phultala-Batiaghata; 12.2 in Digaraj, Mongla; and 5.98 dS/m in Paikgacha fish farms.

To Amena Begum, a resident of Hodda village in Maheshwaripur union of Koyra, saline shrimp farms are a curse. She said, “Because of these saltwater farms, the trees on our homestead are turning red and dying. Earlier the river water stayed outside the embankment; now it enters our locality directly through the shrimp enclosures.”

River siltation and erosion: In these densely populated and land-scarce towns, river erosion is a major curse. People have to relocate repeatedly due to erosion. Riverbeds are filled with silt, causing regular inundation during tides. The Kapilmuni section of the Kopotakkho River has lost its former depth and width. Recent dredging has increased the river’s flow, but severe erosion has appeared in the bends of the Shibsha, Chunkuri, Rupsha, and Panguchi rivers. Many lands and road segments along the Panguchi River at Gabtala village have been swallowed by the river. Three embankments along the Rupsha River have already collapsed, and a fourth is at risk. The retaining walls and protective structures in Chalna and Morelganj are also damaged and weak.