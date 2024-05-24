Remal may become a severe cyclone: BMD director

Director Azizur Rahman said, “We think Remal may become a severe cyclone and hit somewhere in the middle of Khulna and Patuakhali’s Khepupara, adjacent to the Sundarbans. The cyclone may spread over a relatively vast area and hit the coastal area of the Sundarbans,”

When the wind speed of a storm remains between 62 and 88 km, it is called a cyclone; when the speed remains between 88 km and 117 km, it is called a severe cyclone, and when the wind speed remains between 117 km and 220 km, it is called a very severe cyclone. When the wind speed crosses 220 km, it is called a super cyclone.

The Impact of the tip of the cyclone will be felt from Sunday morning, Azizur Rahman said adding, rain with gusty winds may occur at various places of the country from Saturday night. Rainfall may increase on Sunday with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in coastal areas and elsewhere in the country.