Remal may become a severe cyclone: BMD director
The depression at the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a ‘severe cyclone’ and may reach the Bangladesh coast on Sunday evening. Heavy to very rainfalls may occur in coastal areas and elsewhere in the country.
Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) director Azizur Rahman told Prothom Alo this on Friday afternoon.
The cyclone has been named by Oman as ‘Remal’ or ‘Sand ‘.
Director Azizur Rahman said, “We think Remal may become a severe cyclone and hit somewhere in the middle of Khulna and Patuakhali’s Khepupara, adjacent to the Sundarbans. The cyclone may spread over a relatively vast area and hit the coastal area of the Sundarbans,”
When the wind speed of a storm remains between 62 and 88 km, it is called a cyclone; when the speed remains between 88 km and 117 km, it is called a severe cyclone, and when the wind speed remains between 117 km and 220 km, it is called a very severe cyclone. When the wind speed crosses 220 km, it is called a super cyclone.
The Impact of the tip of the cyclone will be felt from Sunday morning, Azizur Rahman said adding, rain with gusty winds may occur at various places of the country from Saturday night. Rainfall may increase on Sunday with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in coastal areas and elsewhere in the country.
Replying to a query on the possible tidal surge, Azizur Rahman said the cyclone may hit the country at 6:00pm Sunday during low tide. So there is less possibility of tidal surge, but if the cyclone hits after 12:00am midnight, tidal surges may happen.
Meanwhile, in a special weather bulletin issued at 3:00pm on Friday, the BMD said a depression over the east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay moved northeast wards over the same area and it is likely to intensify and move northeast wards further.
The depression and was centred at 12:00pm on Friday about 805 km southwest of Chattogram port, 740 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 765 km south of Mongla port and 730 km south of Payra port.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the depression centre is about 40 kph rising to 50 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain moderate near the depression centre. .
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no 1.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea were advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.