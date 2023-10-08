Environment

BMD predicts more rain across country in next 3 days 

UNB
Dhaka
BMD predicts rain in many parts of the countryFile photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast more rains across the country including Dhaka over 72 hours commencing 9:00 am on Sunday. 

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Sylhet division; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Sylhet division,” said a meterological office bulletin. 

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country, it reads. 

The country’s highest 107mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday. 

The highest temperature was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius in Rangamati under Chattogram division while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius in Sylhet. 

Meanwhile, a monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay. 

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Environment