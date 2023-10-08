BMD predicts more rain across country in next 3 days 

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast more rains across the country including Dhaka over 72 hours commencing 9:00 am on Sunday.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Sylhet division; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Sylhet division,” said a meterological office bulletin.