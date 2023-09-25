‘Dry Dock’ being constructed at the cost of encroachment

A privately-owned ‘dry dock’ is being constructed in Chattogram port area by encroaching into Karnaphuli river. The river is shrinking away because of this.

National river conservation commission says that it is being constructed defying river-related laws and High Court’s order. All sorts of construction need to be stopped right away.

Dry Dock is dry space used for the construction, repair and painting of huge ships or other vessels. The owner of Karnaphuli Dry Dock Limited is Abdur Rashid who is familiar as Engineer Rashid among the businessman community.

This dry dock is being constructed in Badalpur Mouza of Chattogram’s Anwara upazila on the left bank of Karnaphuli river about two kilometres away from the estuary on the upstream.

Opposite of the spot where this construction has been continuing, more establishments have already been built while preparations are on to build some more establishments on the other bank by encroaching the river in the same way.

The river has shrunk up on that point. Current width of Karnaphuli on that point is slightly over 450 metres whereas the width was almost 1,000 metre even two decades back.

River experts say that this point of the Karnaphuli river is highly important for the movement of ships at the port from the strategic point of view. A small privately-owned port is being created there centering the dry dock.