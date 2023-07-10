Karnaphuli and Rupsa contain highest plastic waste

Air and plastic pollution is worsening in Bangladesh, particularly in major cities. The level of air pollution in cities like Dhaka exceeds the World Health Organization (WHO) standard by 16 times. Additionally, the per capita plastic consumption in Dhaka has significantly increased from 9 kilograms and 200 grams in 2005 to 22 kilograms and 250 grams in 2022.

This surge in plastic waste is causing severe environmental damage as a significant portion of it accumulates in nature. Moreover, among the coastal rivers in the country, the highest percentage of plastic waste is found in Chattogram's Karnaphuli River, accounting for 39 per cent, followed by Rupsa River at nearly 32 per cent

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) recently revealed these findings in a study. The initial data of the study were presented during a workshop held at the CPD office in Dhaka on Sunday. Furthermore, reports indicate that Bangladesh stands tenth among the 20 nations worldwide where used plastic materials are irresponsibly dumped. Consequently, this plastic waste is negatively impacting the country's soil, water, aquatic life, vegetation, and contributing to waterlogging.