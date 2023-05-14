No apprehension of tidal surge: Enamur Rahman

Cyclone Mocha will cross the Bangladesh coasts by 3:00 pm today, Sunday, said state minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman.

He was talking to newspersons at his secretariat office in the noon.

Enamur Rahman said the gust front of the cyclone Mocha started crossing the coasts of Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf, Saint Martin’s island and Sittwe of Myanmar at around 6:00 in the morning. Currently the wind speed is from 50-68 kph. There is no apprehension of tidal surge as low tide has emerged from the morning, added the state minister.