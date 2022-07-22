Record temperatures set across US

A relentless US heatwave that has triggered health alerts for more than 100 million people is set to intensify this weekend, with temperatures and humidity forecast to surge to suffocating highs in many parts of the country.

The devastating heat -- which has also hit Europe, causing hundreds of deaths there -- highlights the direct threat climate change poses to even the wealthiest countries on the planet.

"So far this week, 60 daily high temperature records have been broken as dangerous heat enveloped much of the Nation," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet Thursday morning

"More records are likely to be set over the next week," it added.