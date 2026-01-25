Earthquake felt in Thakurgaon

Rubayet Kabir, an official at BMD’s earthquake monitoring centre, said the earthquake was felt at 8:34 am and measured 3.4 on the Richter scale. It was classified as a mild tremor.

“As it was of low magnitude, there is no reason to panic,” said the official, adding that no reports of damage had been received.

Several earthquakes were felt in and around Dhaka during November and December last year. On Friday, 21 November, and the following Saturday, four earthquakes struck Dhaka and surrounding areas within about 31 hours.