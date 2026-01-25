Earthquake felt in Thakurgaon
A mild earthquake was felt in Thakurgaon, a northern district of the country today, Sunday morning. The epicentre of the quake was in Atgharia area of Haripur upazila in the district.
The information was confirmed by the earthquake monitoring centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
Rubayet Kabir, an official at BMD’s earthquake monitoring centre, said the earthquake was felt at 8:34 am and measured 3.4 on the Richter scale. It was classified as a mild tremor.
“As it was of low magnitude, there is no reason to panic,” said the official, adding that no reports of damage had been received.
Several earthquakes were felt in and around Dhaka during November and December last year. On Friday, 21 November, and the following Saturday, four earthquakes struck Dhaka and surrounding areas within about 31 hours.
Of those, a 5.7-magnitude quake hit on Friday morning, with its epicentre in Madhabdi of Narsingdi, around 25 kilometres from Dhaka. The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometres below the surface.
Ten people were killed and more than 600 were injured in the 21 November earthquake.