Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

The Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers across the country in the next 24 hours from 9:00 am Saturday, reports BSS.

The met office in a press release on Saturday said, “Rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind, is likely in several few places across the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.”