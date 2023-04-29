Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

The Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershowers across the country in the next 24 hours from 9:00 am Saturday, reports BSS.
The met office in a press release on Saturday said, “Rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind, is likely in several few places across the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.”
“There could be hailstorms in isolated places. The day and night temperature may rise slightly across the country,” it added.
The country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius in Feni and Bandarban while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius in Nikli.
The sun will set at 6.26pm today (Saturday) and will rise at 5:26 am tomorrow (Sunday) in the capital, the press release said.