Heatwave alert issued for 48 hrs in 5 divisions
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a heatwave alert for five divisions for the next 48 hours, commencing from 6:00pm Wednesday.
The divisions are - Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Dhaka and Barishal.
The BMD alert said the prevailing heatwave over the five divisions may continue during the next 48 hours.
Due to increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may continue, added the alert, signed by meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick.
He told Prothom Alo that the heatwave was sweeping over south-western regions of the country until Tuesday. But except a few areas of Chattogram division, mild to moderate heatwave swept over across the country. That is why the heatwave alert has been issued.
The prevailing temperature across the country may continue until Saturday, Abul Kalam Mallick said, adding that the temperature could remain between 36°-40° Celsius.